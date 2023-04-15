Thousands turn out for Fest of Ale return to Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

Casey Richardson

The Okanagan Fest of Ale had a smashing return to Penticton this weekend, welcoming a few thousand people to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Breweries, cideries and eateries from the Okanagan and beyond were spread throughout the indoor/outdoor format alongside live entertainment.

Event organizer Sarah Taylor said the weekend has been “awesome” for their very first time back after COVID in their old stomping grounds.

The event boasted over 70 craft brewers from all over the province.

“Everyone's really stoked to come down to Penticton. We're so happy to show off our awesome city and our amazing beers that are here. But then we're also just happy to have everyone from all over the province and taste all these other beers that are offered throughout, on the island all the way up to PG and all over the place,” Taylor added.

She was happy to report that tickets had nearly sold out for Saturday and they were expecting totals for the weekend to come to around 5000 people.

The event runs every spring and is specifically set outside the usual tourism season to draw people into the city.

“The Board of Directors for the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society, they wanted to have to keep this when they started it as a shoulder season event,” Taylor said. “It's trying to support the industry at a time where it kind of could use a little boost.”

“In terms of economic impact. We fill the hotels here in Penticton every year, and then all of the patrons spill out into the restaurants into the local industry.”

The event ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday so that crowds will spend the rest of their evening visiting local restaurants, breweries and wineries.

“Everyone's just in such a great mood because everyone's drinking beer and just happy to be with each other happy to be celebrating under one roof.”

The event, said Taylor, is also unique because the society gives back by donating all proceeds earned to charitable organizations within the South Okanagan Similkameen region.

“Every dime raised over this weekend is returned to Penticton. So it's a really special community to be a part of,” she added. “We're drinking beer for a great cause.”

After receiving applicants, the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society will start awarding the funds raised in the fall.

Since its inception in 1996, over $750,000 in net proceeds has been gifted back to qualifying registered charities and other not-for-profit societies.

Taylor thanked the dozens of volunteers who helped make the festival possible this weekend.