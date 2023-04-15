Mother warning community after 'super unnerving' encounter with stranger and her daughter in Penticton

Photo: File photo

A local mom and her daughter are shaken up after a stranger claimed she had "stolen her child" while trying to get to work in Penticton on Thursday.

Caitlin told Castanet she and her seven-year-old were on the bus heading to Cherry Lane Mall when a disturbing incident unfolded. Castanet has agreed to only use Caitlin's first name to shield her family's privacy.

When the pair boarded the bus Thursday morning, Caitlin said she noticed a woman who was on the bus already, curled up in a ball "weirdly."

As soon as the pair took their seats in the back, the woman got up immediately, sat near them and started talking to Caitlin's daughter.

"[She said] 'You're just so beautiful. Did you do your hair by yourself?' And my daughter said, 'Yeah, thanks,'" Caitlin said, adding that her daughter didn’t engage much with the stranger and was clearly uncomfortable. "She knew right away that something wasn't right.

"We stood up to get off the bus and she immediately stood up and followed us out. And so I thought that was strange. It was kind of red alert, what's happening?"

Caitlin said the woman, who she describes as a thin, 5-foot-7 Caucasian woman with dark hair and black-rimmed glasses, started walking very close to them as they headed into Cherry Lane Mall.

The woman asked them to go for a coffee, and Caitlin says she politely refused.

"She insisted, she was really pushy about it. [Saying] I'd love to buy you anything you want, like not even a coffee," Caitlin added.

"And then she looked at my daughter and [says] 'I used to buy things when you were little. I'll buy you a little Frappuccino like I used to.'"

This is when Caitlin put her foot down and started to feel more afraid for her daughter. She told the woman "No, she doesn't have sugar before school," and urged them forward.

Then, Caitlin recalls, the woman responded with "Well, you're not going to school."

Caitlin quickly ushered her daughter through the employee entrance with her, hoping to get away from the woman for good.

"By the time we got into the main corridor of the mall, she was on the opposite side of the gate by Save-On kind of pacing back and forth," Caitlin added.

When security walked by, Caitlin said the woman told security Caitlin had stolen her child and that she needed to get her child back.

The guard knew Caitlin and her daughter well and, recognizing there was an issue, spoke with the pair before calling the police.

Caitlin said the whole incident was just "super unnerving" and "super creepy."

She shared her story on social media and spoke to Castanet, hoping to spread a warning.

"I just want people to be aware. She was very kind and obviously, there was something mentally not right there and I feel bad for her. But just the awareness that this could happen. It's been happening more frequently and who knows what else could happen," she said, referencing a similar story Castanet shared of a South Okanagan mother experiencing a bizarre incident with a stranger and her daughter at McDonald's.

"Who knows what else could happen, there could be ulterior motives," Caitlin added.

The toughest part of the whole encounter for Caitlin is how it has affected her daughter.

"My daughter is a super outgoing friendly kid...But now she is so scared and so clingy and it's sad because it's just took a little bit of that innocence away," she said.

"It doesn't seem like a crazy big issue, but at the same time, she's just been very different in the past 24 hours, She wouldn't sleep in her own bed and she didn't want me to go to work today."

Const. James Grandy, Media Relations Officer with the BC RCMP Communication Services, confirmed the report and said security at the mall did call the police to come speak with a female who was on their property.

"The female in question was spoken with by police. She is known to the officer to suffer from mental health concerns. She was not deemed a harm to herself or others at the time, and agreed to leave the property without incident," he said.

When asked if, in regards to this situation, it was best to call RCMP or Bylaw with a response from the Community Safety Officers, Grandy said either of those options may have worked.

"However, given the concern the mother had, it was best to call police," he added.

Caitlin said she's worried in the future about the woman approaching another child or coming near a school.

"I'm sure that could have been a very different scenario... It's scary."