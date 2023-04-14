SD67 says ‘Milestone’ reached in Penticton with flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation raised

Photo: SD67

School District 67 said there was an important "literal and symbolic step towards reconciliation" on Friday when the flags of the Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation were raised alongside the Canadian and B.C. provincial flag.

The event was also a Name Giving Ceremony for one of the board’s buildings.

Dustin Hyde, the district vice principal of Indigenous education for SD67 said the day marks a collaborative relationship with the area's rights holders.

"Today marks a milestone for our district," he added. "[It] speaks to our commitment to fulfilling the calls to action as a school district. There is no greater way to acknowledge territory than to fly the flags of the original peoples of this land, the Syilx."

Penticton Indian Band member and SD67 Director Kathy Pierre welcomed in the ceremony.

Many local politicians and leaders, including MLA Dan Ashton, Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes, and Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter was in attendance.

Guest speaker Elder Grandma Grace offered a prayer and blessing for the ceremony.

"I am so proud that we are having our flag shown. So the whole town of Penticton knows that we live here and that we have our territory," she added.

PIB Chief Greg Gabriel also spoke on the importance of seeing Indigenous representation.

"As a descendant of the original inhabitants of this vast land, which we call Sn'pinktn, it's an honour that you recognize who we are and how we came to live in this beautiful place," he said. "I really commend the school district and the leaders of this community for acknowledging our part."

He said that through these through these kinds of initiatives, the community will be able to develop and build good long-term positive relationships.

"We all need to work together to bring our communities together for the betterment of our youth and our future generations."

The SD67 IMC building, which is located behind the main office, was renamed to siya? House.

"siya? is one of our four food chiefs that represents what our youth are all about. Things that come from our land, and it's focused on youth and children," Gabriel added.

"We still have a lot of work yet to carry on. But these kinds of events, these types of recognitions of where we're at between both communities and our people, your people. This is a very good way to show where we're at in our times of life."

The full ceremony livestream can be viewed online here.