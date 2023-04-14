Pentiction Fire Department responding to large grass fire near Upper Bench Road

Photo: Casey Richardson

Fire crews are still working on extinguishing hot spots from a grass fire between Upper Bench Road and Munson Avenue in Penticton late Friday afternoon.

Acting Captain David Scott said the Penticton Fire Department was paged out after several 911 calls came in about a large amount of smoke in the area.

"When crews arrived on scene, we did have some active fire. [There were] fairly low wind conditions at that time though so our crews were able to surround it with a wet guard and protect any exposures from any houses in the area," he added.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported.

"The fire is not advancing out of the guarded area at this time," Scott said.

BC Wildfire Service is also on scene assisting PFD. The fire is estimated at under a hectare in size.

Fire crews remain on scene and white smoke can still be seen in the area.