Summerland's Sumac Ridge, B.C.'s first estate winery, has closed

Photo: Sumac Ridge Facebook

A storied winery that broke ground for the Okanagan wine industry is shutting down.

Sumac Ridge Family Estate in Summerland has closed both its retail and winemaking operations, Arterra Wines Canada announced Friday.

Sumac Ridge opened as the first operating estate winery in B.C. in 1980, launched by wine pioneers Harry McWatters and Lloyd Schmidt.

Sumac Ridge would go on to develop the first commercially successful Okanagan sparkling wine; be the first to have a winery restaurant; the first winery in Canada to begin using Meritage on its Bordeaux blends; and the first Okanagan winery to release a $50 bottle of wine. The winery also helped to popularize Gewürztraminer.

Sumac Ridge was purchased in 2000 by Vincor Canada, now Arterra Wines. McWatters died in 2019 after also founding See Ya Later Ranch and Time Winery, earning himself the moniker the ‘Godfather of B.C. wine.’

The Sumac Ridge, Steller’s Jay sparkling and Black Sage brands that were previously produced in Summerland will be moved to Arterra’s production facility in Oliver.

“These brands will continue to live,” Arterra said, noting there will be no supply or service disruption to consumers or licensees.

“Arterra would like to thank the hundreds of industry professionals, visitors, customers and employees who made the Estate so iconic for over four decades. Join us in raising a glass to the legacy of Sumac Ridge Estate.”

Arterra said they were able to move Sumac’s employees to other parts of the company.

They said there are “no immediate plans” for the winery property.

The golf course that operates adjacent to the winery is now completely unaffiliated to Arterra and is not impacted by the closure.