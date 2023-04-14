207758
Highway 97 reopened following multi-vehicle crash near OK Falls

Hwy 97 crash cleared

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

Highway 97 south of Okanagan Falls has been reopened following a closure earlier Friday afternoon.

DriveBC reports the multi-vehicle crash has been cleared at Alba Road and traffic is once again flowing through the area.

ORIGINAL: 3:05 p.m.

Traffic is stopped in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 just south of Okanagan Falls Friday afternoon.

DriveBC is reporting the crash at Alba Road and a detour is currently in effect through Oliver Ranch Road.

One motorist said the road is not seeing any traffic movement at all.

