Highway 97 reopened following multi-vehicle crash near OK Falls

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.
Highway 97 south of Okanagan Falls has been reopened following a closure earlier Friday afternoon.
DriveBC reports the multi-vehicle crash has been cleared at Alba Road and traffic is once again flowing through the area.
ORIGINAL: 3:05 p.m.
Traffic is stopped in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 just south of Okanagan Falls Friday afternoon.
DriveBC is reporting the crash at Alba Road and a detour is currently in effect through Oliver Ranch Road.
One motorist said the road is not seeing any traffic movement at all.