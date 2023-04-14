Summerland RCMP warn of so-called “gift card” scam making rounds

Photo: File photo

The Summerland RCMP is hoping to prevent residents from falling victim to the so-called “gift card” scam currently circulating in the district.

According to BC RCMP Communication Services Cpl. James Grandy, the RCMP has received several reports of local residents being contacted by scammers claiming to be with their financial institution.

Victims are told that their accounts have been compromised and that they now owe an outstanding bill.

The scammers then tell them to settle the bill by purchasing a certain amount of gift cards. Sometimes a “Google Play” gift card is requested.

Once the victim complies, they’re asked for the 10-digit codes on the back of the cards, which the scammer can then use.

“The RCMP wants to remind residents that legitimate companies will never ask you to settle a debt or pay a bill through the purchase of gift cards," Grandy said in a news release. “If you, or someone you know, are contacted by a person asking for money, you’re encouraged to simply hang-up and report it to your local RCMP.”

To learn more about current scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre websitee or call 1-888-495-8501.