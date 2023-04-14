Demolition of iconic Bogner's Restaurant site in Penticton begins

Photo: Casey Richardson The historic home of Bogner's restaurant being demolished to make way for redevelopment

Demolishment began on historic property near Penticton's downtown, bringing down Bogner's restaurant to make way for a new development on Friday.

The Tudor-style home, located at 302 Eckhardt Avenue West, is more than 100 years old and has in recent years housed a beloved local restaurant.

Construction crews dove into tearing out the building to make room for a three-storey commercial building, according to development plans that sparked local debate last fall.

Penticton city council voted narrowly to approve the plans in February and in March, the Ministry of Transportation had signed off on the early termination of an existing land use contract that was due to expire in June anyway.

That cleared the way for council to give final approval, with the councillors present voting 6-0 in favour of moving forward.