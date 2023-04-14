Penticton's Long Gallery closing doors after six years of creative exhibitions

Photo: David Secor

The Long Gallery announced on Friday that their business in downtown Penticton is closing after six years.

The news was shared in a press release from Jenny Long, the artist and owner.

“It has been a great time being in this space with the professional artists who have shared their unique artistic work. Creating together we have made a space we are all really proud of,” she said.

“I have enjoyed teaching many different people of all ages, making art an accessible and a joyous experience for so many.”

The public can follow artists who have been featured with the Long Gallery on their Instagram which is listed on The Long Gallery website here.

Long said she looks forward to continuing her professional artist and teaching career in new and diversified ways. Follow her on www.jennylongpainting.com and @jenny.e.long