Okanagan Lake sitting very low to give flexibility for uncertain spring weather ahead

Casey Richardson

With the unpredictability of spring weather either helping the Okanagan snowpack melt gradually or possibly triggering a flood, Penticton’s dam manager said he is glad to see Okanagan Lake where it’s sitting.

As of Thursday, the lake remains one metre and six centimetres, or roughly three and a half feet, below the full pool target level that the lake aims to be by June.

“I think it gives us a lot of flexibility. I certainly am happy to see the lake start coming up at this point, I really didn't want it to go any lower. So again, that's going to be positive. And then it's just going to be we're gonna have to really pay attention to the weather conditions that we're going to be getting out in April, in May, and particularly June,” Shaun Reimer, the Okanagan section head and Penticton dam manager said.

The BC River Forecast Centre’s monthly snowpack survey released Wednesday said the Okanagan (113% of normal), Boundary (120%) and Nicola (109%) watersheds have above-average snow depths.

The South Thompson (97%), North Thompson (82%), Similkameen (81%) and Fraser River (87%) are all below or near normal.

On Thursday, BC’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and the Ministry of Forests held a conference, providing an update on seasonal emergency preparedness in advance of the spring freshet.

David Campbell, head of the river forecast centre, said that as the province comes through April, this is when we see the seasonal peak in the snow.

“So we have a good handle on the amount of snow that's built up over the last five or six months and is set to melt as we've moved into the spring period,” he said.

“We see moderate snowpack and some other areas including the Upper Fraser West, and then down through into the Okanagan.”

Reimer said this is positive in terms of the bigger picture around the potential for flooding and the probability of flooding.

“As part of the snow bulletin that's published by the BC River Forecast Center, they provide me with my inflow forecasting. And now, we're certainly around that normal-ish range,” he added.

“Coming into this period, the lake has been fairly low. And this week, the lake has started to rise again, which is absolutely expected for this time of year.”

The colder-than-average spring that came with the third consecutive la nina winter will see a continuation of below-normal temperatures.

“That likely has an impact that we'll see a delay in that onset of melt so we are likely to see some additional snow accumulation over the next few weeks here and could see things bumping up potentially in terms of the seasonal risk,” Campbell said.

Reimer will be paying close attention to the whereabouts of the snowmelt.

“What we don't want to see is it stay so cool, that all of the snow that we're seeing just on the sides of the hills stays there till late May when we could get a real heatwave. And then it all comes down at once,” he said.

“And again, I think we have room in Okanagan Lake to absorb things like that. But you could get some higher flows in the tributaries because of that.

“We have a lot of snow in the South Okanagan, which could impact some of the tributaries that come into the Okanagan River, between Okanagan and Osoyoos lakes,” Reimer added.

The key months for the seasonal risk with the snow melts will be May and June.

“As we go forward, really monitoring this extreme weather is going to be important and also important within the areas where we have high snowpack as well as areas that have normal or low snowpack, we still have that potential hazard there, particularly from extreme weather,” Campbell said.

Focusing on adjusting outflow from the lakes also means communicating with the teams that are adjusting the outflows for lakes further down in the South Okanagan from Skaha Lake, Vaseux Lake and Osoyoos Lake.

“We want to let them know what our changes are going to be so that they can make similar changes to again, try to hit their own target levels,” Reimer said.

Building that flexibility also becomes more challenging with climate change and growing extreme conditions.

“Particularly the last few years, we've seen some extreme conditions in June, and the later on into the freshest period that those extreme conditions happen, the more challenging it is.”

As snowpack is only one indicator of potential flooding, a close eye will be kept on upcoming forecasts and weather events.