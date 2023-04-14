Okanagan family separated with wife and children stuck in Iran with expired passport

Photo: Contributed (L) Annie Pahlavan, daughter (R) Shima Sarempour Khamseh, mom

An Okanagan father is scrambling to bring his wife and two children back home after what was supposed to be a dream trip for his wife and children turned into a travel nightmare.

Roham Pahlavan says he booked his wife and children flights from Kelowna to Tehran on March 10, so his wife could visit her mother and the children could see their grandmother.

"Me and my family are in urgent and dire need of help. The story is complex, long, and unbelievable," Pahlavan said when contacting Castanet.

The family, who lives in Penticton, began the journey with a trip to Kelowna International Airport Thursday, March 9. But they ran into COVID restrictions and were not allowed to board the plane without a negative COVID test of vaccine passport.

"My wife didn't have either piece of information but had Iranian passports for the whole family. Being Iranian nationals any travel restrictions or requirements didn't affect them. The lady at the counter would not listen and would not allow them to board without my wife first providing either a vaccine or a negative COVID test."

Pahlavan says the initial tickets cost him $6,500 and rebooking the tickets for the following day cost them an additional $3,500 and a further $300 for COVID testing.

The family boarded an Air Canada flight from Kelowna and made it to Iran with connections in Toronto and Frankfurt.

On April 3, the family headed back to the Tehran airport to start their journey back to Canada but were denied boarding.

"My 7-year-old daughter's Canadian passport had expired one year ago and without a current passport, they are not allowed to leave Iran. I'm not sure how my wife didn't notice that the passport expired as she organized everything for the trip," said Pahlavan.

Now the family is stranded and Pahlavan is begging Air Canada for help.

"We beg for your clemency, empathy, compassion, and understanding in this surreal scenario as it continues to play out. The purpose of the trip was so my wife could see her mother for the first time in 13 years. And more importantly, so my children could meet their grandmother for the first time in their lives. With your help we can begin to turn this nightmare into a story with a happy ending," he said.

Air Canada says it is working with the family but emphasized that it does not operate flights to Tehran itself.

"These international flights would have been operated by another carrier that Air Canada codeshares with, and it would be the operating carrier who checks the passenger documents prior to boarding," the airline said.

Pahlavan takes responsibility for the expired passport but is frustrated with the airline.

"Three Air Canada employees and at least one Canada security guard did not do their job properly checking my child's documentation. My wife might have neglected to notice the expired date on our daughter's passport but that is not as horrible as four or more people in Canada not doing their job as instructed by their employers and the government."

Pahlavan praises the help and co-operation from the closest Canadian embassy in Turkey and the passport office in Penticton, but says the situation is extremely stressful and expensive.



For its part, Air Canada says correct travel documents are the passenger's responsibility and that this incident can serve as a lesson for others.

"This incident is a reminder that it is the passenger’s responsibility to ensure they hold all correct documents for themselves and minor children when travelling, including passports, visas, etc. We remind passengers to check for document validity prior to travel, and we also have it posted to the website, and included in email receipts and checklists."

Pahlavan, meanwhile, just wants his wife and children home safe and sound.