Penticton's Discovery House hosting annual anniversary dinner after four year hiatus to celebrate recovery stories

Photo: File photo

After a four-year hiatus, Discovery House's annual anniversary dinner celebrating the men they help and thanking the community that supports them in return is back.

On April 29, the 16th annual event will be back on with food, door prizes, and inspirational stories from the men who have an opportunity to return to families.

Individual tickets are $40, or a table of eight is available for $320.

There is also an opportunity for those who cannot attend the event but would like to choose to sponsor tickets for those who might not be able to afford to come. Any donation of $20 or more will receive a tax-deductible receipt.

"Your support is truly helping to save and change the lives of the men we serve," Discovery House said in their press release.

For tickets or more information, call 250-274-8585 or send an email to [email protected]