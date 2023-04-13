Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary celebrating ten years of helping animals with open house in Summerland

Photo: Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary

An animal sanctuary that all began with one sick pig who needed a lot of care is nearing celebrating its tenth anniversary with a whole lot more animals in the hands.

Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary started after Faith Affleck took home Star, a four and half-month-old piglet in September 2012.

Unfortunately, Star got very sick and passed away. But Affleck knew she wanted to continue looking after animals in need. A few months later, she took home Star's sibling and so began her journey caring for pigs.

Now Affleck has 36 pigs, four chickens, one duck, two roosters and a farm cat.

"10 years has been quite a whirlwind for us," she said. "It's a really good year for us now with everything going on. I've lost a few animals since but it comes with being a sanctuary,"

In June 2022, the sanctuary settled into Garnett Valley in Summerland. Affleck said the community has been incredibly warm and generous, making the settlement easy.

Throughout her decade caring for the animals, Affleck said what she has learned is respect for them.

"They need help. I mean, they don't have a voice of their own," she added. "My heart is set on rescuing these animals."

"They've all got their own different personalities. And I became totally vegan five years ago, I was a vegetarian before, but being vegan now is just, I see why people are more vegan than before because it's all about the animals."

While Affleck has continued to have requests to take on further animals, she said at this time they don't have enough room.

"Right at this moment, I can't take any more in until I move things around. And we just rescued another farm pig in December. And so we just kind of slapped his pen together for him. So we have to move him this year because he needs a bigger pen."

The ten-year anniversary is also acting as a fundraiser for the sanctuary.

"We want to raise funds to get more fencing for him because I don't have enough for him to make his big pen."

Donations have been slow as of late, which Affleck attributes to the increased costs of living and people still recovering from the hardships of the pandemic. This year the sanctuary became a registered charity.

Affleck is hoping for some extra support during their open house anniversary event weekend, which takes place on May 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will also include an animal meet and greet, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle, and merchandise will be available for purchase.

The sanctuary is always looking for more volunteers and donations. Head to their website here to find out more.