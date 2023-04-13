Oliver Missions Society is shifting its focus to the needs of spring

Photo: Contributed Jo Tanner (left) and the Oliver Missions Society is now focused on spring and summer and the needs that come along with it.

The Oliver Missions Society is shifting its focus from the warming centres of the winter months, and all the needs that come with the bitter cold to the needs of spring and summer.

The Times Chronicle spoke with Jo Tanner, who runs the Oliver Missions Society, and she said that we were doing the warming centre from Nov. 7 to Dec 24 with a few weeks in January and February as well.

“Then what we do is switch it up, we carry fruit, yogurt, gatorade, water, sandwiches, cookies and squares” Tanner explained. “We are tiny but we are mighty.”

They are always looking for donations especially in these transitory seasons where now it is very wet and damp. Anyone wanting to donate are urged to call Tanner and she will set up a time and place for a pick up with her mobile unit.

“We love having bakers, people crochet winter toques, scarves, socks, hot pocket donations, fresh fruit is a big one, and yogurt tubes.” It doesn't matter how small, everything helps.

“It's getting very costly for people, with hydro bills and gas bills, and people have to make that decision between gas in their car and food on their table, we go and assist the best that we can” she explained.

“We do a little bit of everything, that's what the logo is about: Stone soup. If everybody pitches in a little bit, everybody has enough.” This was her favorite story from her grandmother and still stays with her today and was the inspiration behind the Oliver Mission Society logo.

Their operation is a mobile unit, which Tanner explains allows them to be more adaptable. She explained that they get “lots of support from our restaurants and pizza places, huge community support.”

The area she covers goes all through Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, OK Falls and Penticton.

They are looking for donations. If you can help, you are urged to call Jo Tanner at 250-408-8527.