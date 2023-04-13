SOWINS' Walk to End Abuse returns to help raise awareness and funds for women, youth, and children in the community

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society's biggest spring fundraiser is back and set for Sunday, June 4 at Penticton's Rotary Park.

SOWINS Walk to End Abuse is key in supporting their ongoing work helping women and children rebuild their lives after escaping abuse. This year the organization is hoping to raise $50,000.

The day will start at 10 a.m, at Rotary Park in Penticton where participants can enjoy a hot coffee and muffin, or donut generously donated by Tim Horton’s.

Vendors and sponsors will be in attendance to connect with the participants and the SOWINS team.

SOWINS asks participants to share their “What’s your Why” for walking and get a delicious cookie generously donated by Honey Toast.

The day will also feature presentations from speakers Karen Mason and Dr. Paul van Donkelaar from SOAR (Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research). Donkelaar specializes in brain dysfunction resulting from traumatic brain injuries and Mason has more than 30 years of experience advocating for survivors of intimate partner violence.

SOWINS said that one in three women will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime and most will also suffer a brain injury as a result of the abuse.

Before the walk begins, a woman who endured unimaginable violence and abuse at the hands of her partner will be sharing her story of how she got out and how she survived.

You can now sign up to participate in this year's walk, challenge your friends, family and coworkers to participate as well or donate directly through this link.

Find out more about the work SOWINS does in the community here.