City of Penticton residents reminded that permits are still required for carriage homes

As the provincial government signals it will allow secondary suites across British Columbia, the City of Penticton building department has sent out a press release reminding residents that building permits are still required should they wish to have a suite on their property.

The B.C. government spoke this month during budget deliberations about plans to encourage densification on single-family zoned lots around the province, potentially overriding existing municipal zoning regulations.

But this will not change local permit requirements for those looking to build secondary suites.

“In Penticton, secondary suites and carriage homes have been allowed in most residential zones since 2010 but they all require proper permitting,” says Ken Kunka, the city’s building and permitting manager.

“We’ve seen a positive increase in secondary suites enquiries and we’re happy to explain the process and the needed steps to make it happen.”

Anyone interested in adding a carriage house or secondary suite can find more information online, including how to book a pre-application consultation with the building department.