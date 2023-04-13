Granny's Fruit Stand & Bakery in Summerland has long history, and big plans for what's next

Casey Richardson

Right along Highway 97, driving beside the turnoff into Summerland is a sign for locally-beloved Granny's Fruit Stand, a more than 30-year-old business with a tasty history.

Granny's was founded in 1992 by Don Cameron, a former Summerland mayor, who operated it from 1993 to 2002 with his wife.

The current cafe and bakery operators are husband and wife team Mike Boersma and Adrienne Betts. The two have been running the operation since 2019, moving from Alberta to Summerland in the process.

“The Cameron family operated it for quite a number of years, you can see their name stamped in the concrete in a few different areas,” Boersma said.

Just six months into their first year, the family faced what all other local businesses had to battle: The pandemic. But they said despite the challenges, they were able to continue to run the business and find ways to attract customers.

“I think one of the things we're the most proud of actually is that Granny’s is one of these landmark Summerland businesses that everybody's been to, everybody knows, lots of tourists come back year after year,” Betts said.

“One of the things that we've done is take Granny’s from a small pie production kind of place to making thousands of handmade fruit pies every year and meat pies as well. So just scaling up and utilizing our team and the people in the community are really behind what we're doing.”

When the couple took over the business, they said they wanted to maintain the community-oriented design.

“I actually think that's one of the things that really stood out in developing and sharing who we are with this community, is that Granny's is about community,” Betts said.

“We really love being part of this community. Adrienne is a town councillor, and I also coach kids' soccer,” Boersma added.

The family was also drawn by the opportunity to be around food where it grows.

“Having our kids know that food just doesn't come from the grocery store and from the truck, that's really important to us,” Betts said. “There is a cherry orchard on the property. So that's part of what goes right into our pies.”

While the spot has changed hands over the years, it keeps its historical charm and longtime favourites, with a few new features.

“We've been adding more and more kind of each year. So in our first year, we did the Farmers’ Market in town. And that really helped propel the business through word of mouth,” Boersma said, adding they have seen repeat tourist business year after year as well from out-of-town customers who remember it from their own childhood visits.

While Granny’s has been temporarily closed throughout the winter, the family has been operating the town arena concession stand: "Rinkside” by Granny’s Cafe.

They are also set to open Bootlegger Bistro at Backdoor Winery come May long weekend, which will be stocked up with Granny’s fresh baked goods, a full espresso bar and Italian-style paninis.

They have been hard at work sprucing up the building and getting everything ready for reopening.

Granny’s Cafe & Bakery re-opens for the season Thursday and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.