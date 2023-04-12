George Thorogood and the Destroyers concert in Penticton cancelled due to health issue

Photo: Contributed

An upcoming George Thorogood and The Destroyers tour stop in Penticton has been cancelled.

The "Bad to the Bone" rockers have cancelled numerous upcoming dates in the wake of unfortunate health news.

"With great sadness, we must announce the cancellation of our Canadian & U.S. tour dates from April 27, 2023 through May 21, 2023," reads an announcement shared on Thorogood's social media Tuesday.

"George has been diagnosed with a very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of [recuperation] and healing. You, our fans, mean the world to us, and we know this news is not want you wanted to hear, but rest assured George Thorogood and The Destroyers will be back. We’ll keep you updated as we know more."

The band had been scheduled to perform at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on April 30.

Refunds for ticket holders will be provided at point of purchase.