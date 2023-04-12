'Good luck': South Okanagan criminal released on time served with hopes he will stay clean

Photo: Contributed

An Okanagan criminal has been released on time served following guilty pleas to multiple vehicle and weapons-related incidents over the past three years.

Jacob Lacourciere, born in 1992, appeared in BC Provincial Court in Penticton Wednesday to be sentenced.

Lacourciere has a lengthy history of entanglement with the court system dating back to 2010.

On Wednesday, provincial judge Shannon Keyes sentenced Lacourciere to time served and a period of probation after hearing the circumstances of several years of South Okanagan infractions.

On April 27, 2020, Lacourciere was found driving a vehicle while prohibited. He was subsequently released.

On July 12, 2020, a vehicle owner found Lacourciere inside his vehicle, ostensibly attempting to steal it and using tools that damaged the ignition of the vehicle. The vehicle owner confronted Lacourciere and attempted a citizen's arrest, at which time Lacourciere threatened him with a knife.

The vehicle owner was able to take the knife away.

"That threat did not end up with an injury," Keyes noted in her decision Wednesday.

Then on Oct. 19, 2020 in Okanagan Falls, Lacourciere was once again caught by police driving while prohibited.

In early January 2022, Lacourciere was found in possession of a super-duty pickup truck that had recently been reported stolen. He admitted that he was operating that vehicle, knowing it was stolen.

Finally, in early January 2023, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Penticton. He was carrying multiple tools in a backpack that were prohibited under existing bail order, such as pliers, gloves, pry bars, chisels, vice grips, night-vision goggles, knives and a hatchet.

The court heard that Lacourciere has struggled with heroin addiction, but is currently undergoing suboxone treatment while incarcerated at Okanagan Correctional Centre, in order to stay clean.

Judge Keyes sentenced Lacourciere to a collective 240 days for all of the infractions he pleaded guilty to, which equals out to time already served.

She added multiple probationary orders including a driving ban for a period and no permission to possess equipment that could be used for theft.

Lacourciere will now be released from custody.

“You’ve had a lot of problems the last few years,” Keyes said.

“You're off the stuff [heroin]. You've got an opportunity and I hope you take it … good luck.”