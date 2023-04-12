Penticton Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, bringing road closures and crowds downtown

Photo: Penticton Farmers Market

The City of Penticton is reminding residents to watch for road closure and crowds with the return of the Penticton Farmers’ Market this Saturday.

The market will bring back the weekly road closures in the 100 block of Main Street, from the south side of Lakeshore Drive to the north side of Westminster Avenue.

The block will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday until Oct. 29, 2023.

"All visitors to the area are reminded to slow down and anticipate extra foot traffic," the city said.

BC Transit routes will be rerouted during this time, with the full information available on their website here.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is offering free two-hour parking in the Braeburn lot at 200 Block Backstreet Blvd. until April 30, 2023.

Further details about parking downtown can be found at penticton.ca/parking.

The Farmers’ Market has been operating in downtown Penticton since 1991, attracting 45-50 vendors and close to 10,000 visitors on busy weeks.

The market is open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more details online here.