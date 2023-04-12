Naramata Elementary school needs helping hands for school garden

Photo: NarmataSlow

The Naramata Elementary School could use some help keeping its community garden in tip-top shape.

The garden project was launched 14 years ago and handed over to the school a few years ago.

NaramataSlow posted to social media asking for helping hands to come work on the school garden irrigation system.

"New pipes and emitters were fundraised by the Naramata Elementary PAC but many hands will make light work to get them installed," they shared.

Come by on Saturday, April 15 any time you can spare between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to help spruce up the garden.