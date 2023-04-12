Alleged Downtown Penticton Association fraudster has another court date

Photo: Contributed Kerri Milton, former Downtown Penticton Association executive director

A long-awaited trial date has been once again set for a woman accused of defrauding the Downtown Penticton Association.

Kerri Milton, former DPA executive director, has pleaded not guilty to fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014.

Milton left the DPA in 2016, after the organization said they found "irregularities" in financial statements.

RCMP took over looking into the matter, and in June 2020, after an extensive investigation, the BC Prosecution Service moved forward with charges.

Milton's trial was due to start in October 2022, but a "clerical error" at the office of her lawyer, Michael Patterson, led to him being double-booked on the date.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said Tuesday that the trial is now set for Sept. 11, 2023.

Lawyers had previously indicated they expect the trial will last around seven days.

The DPA announced back in May 2017 that it had contacted the RCMP about “financial irregularities” discovered in their books ending July 2016 — around the same month previous executive director Kerri Milton left the organization.

At the time, Milton called the investigation “very disappointing” and said she kept herself at arms length from the DPA’s books, going as far as hiring an outside bookkeeper.