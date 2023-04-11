Katsu Heaven opened as "brother" restaurant to Penticton's Sushi Heaven

Photo: Casey Richardson Chef and Owner Ian Cha stands in his newly opened restaurant, Katsu Heaven

A new restaurant has opened along Penticton’s Martin Street, hoping to entice crowds in with freshly made katsu and Japanese dishes.

After more than a year of renovations, Katsu Heaven had their first day last week. Owner and chef Ian Cha said the restaurant is like the “brother” restaurant of the beloved local spot Sushi Heaven, and not a replacement.

Cha is Korean, but found a love for Japanese food while working in Vancouver as a restaurant supply salesperson. Then he started working in Japanese restaurant kitchens and spent nearly eight years in the restaurant industry.

Two years ago, Cha said his wife said it was time for them to open their first restaurant, picking a spot in Kelowna.

“It [was not that] successful actually. It [was] the first business in my life,” Cha said, adding that it was thanks to the support of the Sushi Heaven owner that he was able to get the fresh start he needed in Penticton.

“I asked him to borrow the restaurant’s name, Heaven, but have a different menu.”

Some of Sushi Heaven’s staff are also helping with the restaurant opening, but will return to re-open the sushi restaurant in the 500 block of Main Street in the near future.

The star of the new restaurant menu is katsu, a popular Japanese comfort food of breaded cutlets, generally pork or chicken, which is deep fried.

“When people try katsu for the first time they [experience] usually crispy first and then a little bit juicy, or just tender inside," Cha said.

"I really liked katsu, even before when I was in Korea."

The restaurant also serves sushi rolls, pan-fried noodles, ramen, yakisoba and Korean-style fried chicken.

Cha said he was nervous before the opening day, concerned customers may not like the decor or menu, but was pleasantly surprised when the restaurant was packed over the weekend.

“Thankfully, they all love our food and service and this interior and atmosphere. So I hope our business will be successful,” he said.

“In the future, we're gonna open a second, third, or fourth location in this city or in the Okanagan. That's kind of my dream.”

Katsu Heaven is located at 203 Martin Street and is open from Thursday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

