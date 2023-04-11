Penticton residents invited to Gyro Park for environmentally-friendly activities for Earth Day

Photo: Pixabay

Come by Penticton's Gyro Park on Earth Day and help protect the city's natural environment.

The City of Penticton is inviting residents to come by for some activities that support the urban forest, green transportation and recycling.

“Earth Day reminds us that we have a shared responsibility to protect our planet beginning at home within our own community,” Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a press release.

“As part of this year’s Earth Day celebrations, we invite residents to not only take action today to reduce our impact on the environment but contribute to a more resilient and livable Penticton in the future.”

The event will kick off the city's work on Penticton’s Official CommuniTREE Plan, which will help decide where Penticton needs more trees.

Residents will be invited to learn more about Penticton’s urban forest, identify where the city could build up the tree canopy, consult an arborist about tree health and complete a scavenger hunt to learn more about the special trees in Gyro Park.

Those that complete the scavenger hunt will receive a free seedling for their efforts while supplies last.

The city is also looking for feedback on its green transportation initiatives in the Community Climate Action Plan.

Input will be needed from residents on where more infrastructure – such as bike racks and storage, benches and water fill stations – are needed to make cycling and active transportation easier in the community.

Freedom Bike Shop will be at the event with e-bikes for residents to try.

The city said the new Blue Skies Transportation Fund will be announced, with more information to be released in the next few weeks.

Staff will also be on hand to test your recycling knowledge and answer your recycling questions.

To make it easy and green for residents to travel to the event, transit will be free on Earth Day and the Penticton and Area Cycling Association Bike Valet service will be set up in the park to provide secure storage for bicycles at no charge.

More information about Earth Day activities in Penticton can be found online here. The event runs on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.