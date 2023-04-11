Former Penticton mayor in ongoing legal battle with family members and business

Photo: File photo

Former Penticton mayor and local businessman John Vassilaki is facing ongoing legal turmoil, the latest being a civil suit response filed by his family alleging he has no legal leg to stand on for his arguments of being cut out of their family business.

The start of the legal battle began when Vassilaki filed a lawsuit in August 2021 against his brother, Nicholas Vassilakakis, and his two sons who operate the "Greer Block" building in the 300 block of Main Street, as well as the family-owned Cellar Wine Bar and Kitchen which occupies the commercial space on the ground floor.

The former mayor alleged he is owed his share of the money earned through the business and the building's rental properties, and that his role had been "usurped" through "conspiratorial conduct."

Nicholas and his sons then filed a counter-suit shortly after, with accusations of violence and threats on the part of the former mayor.

A judge ruled in May 2022 that the trial must go on, which is currently scheduled for July 31, 2023, in Kelowna courts.

Then came the most recent petition filed by Vassilaki in February claiming he had been cut out of their family business. The petition, filed alongside Florio William Vassilakakis, was against Florio Michael Vassilakakis, George Ioannis Vassilakakis, Nicholas Vassilakakis, JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd.

He alleges that the family, by their action or conduct, have threatened to remove funds from the bank that holds funds for JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd., which through their actions intend to deplete the company's funds for their own personal gain or for which they will gain a financial interest or benefit from.

Vassilaki also wanted to see that Florio William Vassilakakis, be appointed a director of the respondents, JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd., in place of Nicholas Vassilakakis.

A response was filed back by Florio Michael Vassilakakis, George Ioannis Vassilakakis and Nicholas Vassilakakis on March 10 and then separately by the JPN Holdings Ltd. and Vassilaki & Sons Investments Ltd. (collectively, legally referred to as the "companies”) on March 15.

In the response filed by the family against Vassilaki, the brothers point out that Vassilaki and Florio William Vassilakakis are still minority shareholders in both of the businesses and claim that the sole affidavit made by Vassilaki is inadmissible.

They are seeking "special costs," alleging that much of the Vassilaki affidavit is inadmissible, and the "petition is so badly drafted," and that the "allegations of misconduct against the personal respondents without a shred of evidence to support any of the sort."

"Slagging the personal defendants in such a fashion must be seen as deplorable," the suit response reads.

The concern from "the companies" is the court filing from Vassilaki seeks an order preventing the companies' directors from using the companies' funds and would prevent directors from using their funds to pay their expenses.

Vassilaki has previously stated to Castanet that he will not comment publicly on ongoing legal disputes.

None of the claims from the suit, responses or counterclaims have been proven in court.