Penticton holding information session on proposed increased bylaw officer powers

The City of Penticton is hosting a public information session Tuesday night about an upcoming proposed "Safe Public Spaces" bylaw, seeking citizen feedback before council makes a final decision.

The bylaw is part of a movement within City Hall to take the load off local RCMP officers for minor, non-violent calls for service under the definition of public nuisance.

It aims to allow bylaw officers to do more than just ask people to move along or threaten to call police.

"The proposed bylaw also addresses substance use in public places and includes exemptions for safe consumption sites or other areas designated for such use," explains the city.

The bylaw was given a first reading by council at a meeting in March, putting the matter forward to a public engagement period. That engagement includes Tuesday's in-person session, as well as an online session on April 19 and an online feedback form available until April 30.

Tuesday's meeting takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and is open to all.

