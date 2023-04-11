TLC and Shaggy coming to Penticton in July

Photo: Contributed

Supergroup TLC and musical icon Shaggy are bringing their hits to Penticton this summer.

The award-winning artists will hit the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre on July 15 for their "Hot Summer Nights" tour.

Fans will be sure to hear favourites like TLC's "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs," "Unpretty" and "Creep," as well as Shaggy's unforgettable "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel."

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m., ranging from $59.50 to $109.50.

They can be purchased online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC.