PENSAR's Pulls Injured Man from cave in Skaha Bluffs

Photo: PENSAR Penticton Search and Rescue was called to rescue an injured man from a cave in Skaha Bluffs on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Penticton Search and Rescue didn't get to relax on Easter Sunday.

Fifteen PENSAR members, along with ten other climbers in the Skaha Bluffs area, worked to rescue a 30-year-old man with a broken leg from a cave.

The call came around 3:40 p.m. for an injured man with a severe lower leg injury.

"Three SAR members who were climbing in the area were able to get to the scene quickly and provide an assessment of the injured subject and the location," says PENSAR manager Mark Pfeifer. "The male in his 30s had slipped in a cave and suffered a possible fracture and required immediate evacuation."

Pfeifer says that while rescue resources were being deployed into the area, fellow climbers, including a paramedic and a nurse, cared for the man.

It was a challenging rescue because of the steep canyon terrain in Skaha Bluffs, which created a set of natural barriers for rescue crews to access the area quickly.

"With additional rescue resources deployed and with the assistance of the convergent volunteers, the subject was evacuated to an area where he was finally airlifted out by 6:20 PM and handed over to BC EHS," adds Pfeifer.

The PENSAR manager is thanking the volunteers who were at the scene for comforting the injured man and for the additional support, medical aid, and evacuation assistance.