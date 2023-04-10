Wine tour season is here in the South Okanagan

Photo: Unique Blend Tours

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

It’s never too early to start planning an unforgettable wine tour experience in the Okanagan Valley.

Nicole Dickinson, the owner, operator and personal guide for Unique Blend South Okanagan Tours, is back for her second season and is looking forward to “meeting new people and showing guests around the beautiful Okanagan Valley, while “seeing all the familiar faces in the area.”

“The best part is meeting new people and watching them enjoy themselves,” she said.

“It’s like being on holiday every day.”

Dickinson’s passion for wine and the Okanagan Valley in general is a major part of her tour business, which offers “private curated tours, customized for each individual guest.”

“Each tour is unique and never the same,” she explained.

“The guests have the opportunity to choose which wineries they would like to go to or I can create an itinerary based on preferences like varietals and styles of wine, patios with views, places to have fantastic picnics or places that specialize in things like natural and biodynamic wine. Not everyone is in the Okanagan to visit wineries so guests are able to explore other places too such as breweries, distilleries, cideries and other local attractions like the District Wine Village in Oliver.”

New this year are extended tour packages, which Dickinson explained “offer an all-inclusive tour focused on a more premium experience where guests enjoy a relaxed wine tasting that is more focused on the details such as using proper glassware for the specific varietal, sit down tasting in a lounge or patio and more time with the staff guiding guests through each wine.”

It’s a rewarding experience, said Dickinson. She hears from guests that they are “blown away with the wineries I chose for their tour and they were so grateful that they decided to let me plan their destinations.”

“Everyone is always happy by the end of the day.”

And Dickinson truly makes it a special experience, offering picnics “along the way on patios and designated picnic areas at wineries.”

“It’s a great way to enjoy the amazing views, have a leisurely lunch without having to worry about timing for lunch reservations, and makes the day a complete package,” she said.

Moving into their third year of business, Vivid Tours director Kevlynn Loubier said they are looking forward to “sharing the incredible Okanagan wine industry and experiences with our guests.”

“Our team continues to seek out the best experiences throughout the valley in an effort to offer best in class value and opportunities for our guests,” said Loubier.

Vivid Tours offers winery, brewery and food tours throughout the Okanagan Valley, including Summerland, the Naramata Bench, Oliver and Osoyoos.

Over the last three years, Vivid Tours has “invested in the best vehicles, guides and partnered with wineries that understand how important value and the customer journey is at each property,” said Loubier.

“Our public and daily wine tours are curated down to the finest details, offering VIP tour experiences that would have otherwise been available only on private tours in the past!”

Vivid Tours boasts e-bike wine tours, bachelorette wine tours, beer tours and corporate wine tours, and more.

“Our guests recognize the efforts of our reservations and management team to ensure that their wine tours are VIP across the board! They also recognize our guiding team, which we take great pride in curating, to offer the best and most energetic guides across the valley. We are only as strong as our team, and we are proud to have an exceptional staff that delivers world class tours every day,” said Loubier.

“We are fortunate to have the most amazing guests we could ever ask for.”

Want to try a boat tour? Cheers! Okanagan Tours offers a variety of family-friendly wine tours, boat tours, sight-tours and even do-it-yourself tours.

Also offering a variety of wine tours in the South Okanagan and Similkameen areas is Grape Escapes Wine Tours, which offers bachelorette wine tours, private wine tours, corporate events and even gift certificates.

Another tour company specializing in smaller, more intimate tours is Grape Friends Lounge & Tours, which offers tours to wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, with all tours being customizable with door-to-door service. Guests are invited to have a “grape time."

Offering not only wine tours throughout the Okanagan Valley but a variety of excursions including birding and hiking tours is Sagebrush Tours, an ecotourism company that also offers desert tours in the South Okanagan.

And for a truly unforgettable experience, check out Grape Savvy Wine Tours, which proudly presents Trolly Co., a hop-on-hop-off transportation service along the Naramata Bench into Penticton that provides access to all breweries, cideries, wineries and even businesses and beaches in the area.

For more of what Penticton has to offer, check out www.visitpenticton.com