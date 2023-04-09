Summerland animal rescue sends thank you for community's help keeping them running

Casey Richardson

Summerland's completely volunteer-run rescue wanted to send out best wishes for a Happy Easter along with a big thank you for all the support they've seen this year.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland relies on donations to continue to run their 10-acre property, which hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

"We are a big family. We just want to make sure we do a nice shout-out and thank you to everyone for all their support from volunteers to shoppers at the store to people who bring us our recycling for the bottles. We truly are grateful," Animal Care Team Member Jess Byer said.

"If you are interested in joining any of our wonderful teams or have any questions or are interested in adoption, we would love to hear from you."

Or check out the Critteraid Charity Shoppe, which is located at 13208 Victoria Road downtown in Summerland.

To find out more about Critteraid, head to their website here or send them an email at [email protected]