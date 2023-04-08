City of Penticton podcast with RCMP Superintendent and Bylaw Services Manager shows need for services to help with local crime

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton recently sat down with RCMP Superintendent Brian Hunter and Bylaw Services Manager Tina Mercier to talk about crime in the community.

In the podcast, PenTALKton, hosted by Shane Mills, the city's senior communications advisor and JoAnne Kleb, the city's communications and engagement manager, officials discuss some of the issues that are top of mind for residents.

Hunter took the time to break down crime statistics and what residents can expect from policing and prolific offenders going forward.

The Penticton RCMP previously said they were pleased by the downward trend of crime in Penticton. In 2021, there were 17,305 calls for service, and in 2022, there were 16,756 calls.

According to the Statistics Canada Crime Severity index findings — the standardized scale used by Statistics Canada in order to compare municipalities of differing populations — Penticton had 21,604 cases per 100,000 residents reported in 2021.

"What the crime severity index does, is it has a methodology in there that measures the seriousness of a crime based on the Criminal Code, maximum sentencing for crimes, a historic average of actual sentences that happen in those types of things," Hunter said.

In 2021, Penticton's overall crime severity ranked 12 out of 326 communities.

"We need to get that number down, for sure," Hunter added.

"The provincial average for the crime rate in the province for municipalities over 15,000 is 83. And the crime rate in Penticton is 205.

"Certainly folks have heard me talking to council that we have a very high caseload. It's the highest in the province. ...Penticton municipal detachment, our caseload is 155. So once again, it's 246 per cent of the provincial average, which means our officers are very, very busy responding to calls for service."

While the department may also see an increase in calls for service, Hunter emphasized that not every call for service is a crime.

"For example, in 2022, we had about 17,000 calls for service at the detachment. Of those, 7,000 were crimes."

One of the questions addressed by Hunter was why the crime rate is so high in Penticton.

"Well, the reason you have either a high crime rate or a low crime rate, or let's just say that type of crime happening in your community has to do with the level of services you have in your community," he said.

"Penticton has a high number of vulnerable clients that live in our community, unhoused folks, folks suffering from addictions and mental health issues. And quite often, they commit crimes and I call them survival crimes, they're just trying to survive out there. Often stealing things to convert into cash to assist with their addictions."

Hunter added that it's why he's looking forward to the program pairing nurses with officers, known as "Car 40," that Penticton politicians and police alike have been pressing for to come to the city.

"We have the highest per capita in the region of responding to mental health calls. We average about six a day," Hunter added.

"The goal there is to dig in, get them some help, give them the help that they need to get them out of this cycle of survival crimes and the ultimate goal is to create a safer community for everyone."

Having this program established would allow officers to get back to focus on prolific offenders and proactive policing.

"There is very little productive work at the moment, but I think we have some great things coming in the city that's going to allow us to have more productive time, and specifically to focus on these prolific offenders who can have a huge impact in our community."

Hunter said currently in Penticton, there are 20 identified prolific offenders, with seven in custody.

"We work with probation, we work with Crown Counsel and the judiciary in managing these prolific and we give them that extra attention."

The province's move in investing in the Prolific Offender Program is a positive sign for Hunter.

"As we speak, they're hiring specific Crown Counsel and specific probation officers to deal with prolific offenders. So there will be those resources in Kelowna as a hub model that them and only them, they will deal with our prolific offenders. So there's a familiarity there. There's the ability to work with the judiciary, the judge of the day, to really make an impact and do what we can to manage these prolific offenders."

From April 2021 to April 2022 Hunter said they had nine prolific offenders during that period, and they averaged 78 contacts each, some reaching 130 contacts with police.

"But that's each in a given year. That's a lot of police time dealing with the folks in our community and many of them in my opinion should be in jail and for an extended period of time," he added.

What also continues to help police focus on their work has been the work from Bylaw's Community Safety Officers (CSOs), which work to help individuals experiencing homelessness, untreated mental health issues or substance use issues.

The CSO program was started in 2018, aiming to fill a gap for a more appropriate response to calls that require specific social issues training.

"This is really about a focus on the visible impacts of homelessness and drug addictions, and is very focused on safety, security, and cleanliness. A lot of what our CSOs are doing is making sure that folks are connected to resources in the community. Like Brian mentioned, we do have a lot of services in the community and we want to make sure that people are connected to them," Mercier said.

"The heart and the hammers are an important piece to what they're doing. They go through a very extensive training program as well, trauma-informed practice. We've done some sessions with Interior Health just to understand what some of their caseloads look like, because we're often coming across the same individuals."

Bylaw calls for service increased by 197 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

"Call volume has increased, but the calls that we're seeing are very much related to the visible impact. A lot of abandoned property, so someone's left their property sitting somewhere, and we want to make sure it can either get back to that person or if it's discarded, that we can safely dispose of it," Mercier said.

A few CSOs have now been trained with the vulnerability assessment tool with BC Housing, so they're able to support that process and help individuals get on a waiting list for supportive housing facilities.

Mercier also dove into the ins and outs of the proposed Safe Public Places Bylaw.

"It's been in the making for a number of years and that bylaw is really just to keep up with the public demand and requests to deal with some of these issues. So it's very much related to giving the CSOs the lawful authority to attend some of these calls for service that are that require more of a tiered response," she said.

"I think what's really important is that it's not bylaw or the community safety officers who are identifying these behaviours. This is council on behalf of the community that are setting expectations for how people behave and how our public spaces are used," Kleb added.

"We've enlisted community safety officers to help us have the community environment that we're looking for."

Mercier said what is important for the CSOs in this movement will be having "very strong relationships" with the community partners, the outreach workers and all of the service providers in the community.

Hunter said this year, two more police officers will be working as part of a Community Safety Enforcement Team, helping to tie together the CSO's work with the RCMP.

"These two police officers will not be tied to the police radio in regard to responding to those calls for service that are coming in. We're going to have our general duty members doing that. These two police officers will be out on the street, they're not going to be spending time in a police car. Their time is going to be spent out on the street either on foot or bike patrol," Hunter said.

"What [this is] going to also accomplish is just that great integration, and the report talked about interoperability between bylaw and the police."

The push to have a safer community overall will come from more resources being given to both departments and other agencies.

"What really needs to happen, and we're heading in that direction with the province, is get to the core root of the problem and it literally is addictions and mental wellness of our vulnerable clients out there," Hunter said.

"I'm looking forward to the time when the police, we often will be dealing with somebody at their worst. Often the next morning when we're releasing them from jail, and if we have a client at that opportunity, it's the worst night [and] day they've ever had [and they say] 'Hello mister police officer I'm ready, and I want some help.'"

"I want the day to come where we can get them to help instantaneously and make a difference in their lives, which would make a difference in the community. I'm looking forward to that."

To listen to the entire discussion, head to the city's page here for the full podcast.