Garden House Bistro opens doors in Penticton with international flair

After a year of renovations and decor changes, Penticton has a new bistro looking to bring the culinary diversity of Europe to your plate.

Garden House officially opened quietly on Monday, displaying an entirely new atmosphere from the previous Mexican restaurant in its spot.

The owners are Tara Ghasemi and Sam Sadat, a couple who moved up from North Vancouver with their son after falling in love with the area.

“We came here, two, three times for vacation. We love the city, the nature. And so we were looking for a place and we find out this place is for sale,” Ghasemi said.

“We purchased the place about a year ago almost at that time. So we moved last April but we were working on the building. We were doing the renovation and even the decoration. It needed a lot, of [work],” she added with a laugh.

“We are so excited. My husband, my son and I even in the beginning days, he was here all the time.”

Sadat will be leading the kitchen as the chef, with experience from various restaurants, including owning a bar and restaurant in Germany.

Their menu features items like beef stroganoff, a chicken donair platter and schweine schnitzel.

“It’s casual dining, restaurant bistro. And the food is a kind of international cuisine. We have a touch of everything [with] food from Spain, Germany and Greece,” Ghasemi said.

She added that her favourite dish on the menu is the paella, which is a Spanish saffron rice dish with seafood and chicken.

“Even though we opened on Monday, we've had a few customers and we have the review from them and they are so happy because they liked the atmosphere, the food.”

The couple hopes to grow to another restaurant in the future.

“I'm hoping to be successful. To bring the people here. Make their moments beautiful and make them happy.”

Garden House Bistro is located at 610 Main Street and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dinner from Wednesday to Monday.

