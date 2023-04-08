Summerland's Giants Head Road will close next week for paving

Photo: District of Summerland

Work continues for the Giants Head reconstruction, tackling the stretch of the pot-hole-plagued road.

The District of Summerland announced that road paving on Giants Head Road from Harris Road to Gartrell Road is set for April 11-14.

"Please expect delays along this route during this time, or use the detour route that remains in place. We thank everyone for their patience on this project and look forward to fully re-opening the road in the near future."

Any questions can be directed to the works department at 250-494-0431.