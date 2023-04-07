S.S. Sicamous hosting a wine tasting that brings you back a century

Photo: S.S. Sicamous

Learn more about the history of the S.S. Sicamous while getting to taste wines from across the South Okanagan region at the ship's upcoming event.

The Sip Back in Time event on Saturday, April 15 will have attendees exploring the historic sternwheeler in its full glory while enjoying wine, live music and charcuterie.

Tickets will include six tasting experiences and food, along with access to the silent auction, and admission into the beautiful SS Sicamous Museum.

Ticket holders will be taken back in time from 1914 – 1936 during the duration of the event.

Attendees are invited to come to the event dressed up in decade-friendly outfits. Guests are not required to dress up.

Ticket holders are free to wander and explore our decks, check out the museum displays, and learn all about the history from our SS Sicamous representatives. the event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Sicamous website here.