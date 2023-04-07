City of Penticton mostly positive towards beginning details on provincial housing plan

Casey Richardson

The City of Penticton’s Director of Development Services returned from the Union of B.C. Municipalities’ (UBCM) housing summit with some optimism by the province’s level of investment.

City staff, council members and the mayor were in Victoria this week following the announcement from the province on the Homes for People plan.

“[It's a] bit light on details right now, but lots of levers that the province is pulling to both increase the supply of housing in BC, remove regulations, and also have protection for renters and address some of the homelessness,” Blake Laven said.

“The devil will be in the details. But it's encouraging to see the province taking the steps that they're taking and putting the money towards this plan.”

The plan starts with a $4-billion investment over three years and commits to $12 billion over a decade. The province said it will create the conditions to encourage faster housing construction and reduce development costs, including changes in regulations and zoning, less red tape, more incentives, and a focus on targeted types of housing.

“Council has been clear that creating more attainable and affordable housing, particularly for those in the middle class, is a top priority,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in a press release on Thursday.

“These two days have allowed council and staff the chance to dig deeper into what’s worked in other communities, what hasn’t been as successful and allow us to direct questions to provincial government officials on what we can do together. It’s confirmed that we’re on the right track and has given us insights on refining our plans.”

Just like a lot of communities across the province, Laven said Penticton needs help with housing, both in affordability and supply.

“It's impacting, I'd say every facet of our economy right now. Employers can't attract workers here because housing is too expensive or it's not available. You're seeing it on the streets with homelessness, people on the margins are getting forced out of their housing and into the shelters and into the streets in some cases,” he added.

“You have people that are trying to upgrade their housing or move into other housing to support their growing families and are not able to do that. So this lack of supply of housing and the affordability challenges are impacting probably every Pentictonite.”

Changes are promised to be coming for province-wide zoning laws to allow more townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, and row homes.

There are also plans to add thousands more social housing units over the next 10 years, including 6,000 more units for renters, including families and seniors through the Community Housing Fund, 1,750 more homes for Indigenous Peoples on- and off-reserve, and 1,500 additional homes to support women and children escaping violence.

“Legislation is proposed to be introduced in the fall. So nothing's necessarily imminent. One of the big changes is allowing single-family housing to be opened up to other housing types, like fourplexes potentially. That's in select communities, we don't know yet if Penticton will be a select community, but that could really impact areas in the community that will see the potential for more suites and more housing units.”

Laven said during the housing summit, the panel discussions brought to light challenges all across the province.

“I'm both encouraged and concerned about a few things. I did reference the changes to the single-family zoning," he added, in reference to the province’s plans to upzone single-family lots province-wide, allowing for the development of townhomes and house-plexes.

"Single-family houses are a dream for a lot of people in the community and I think with some of these changes, like allowing four units....this is really going to impact these neighbourhoods that people feel really strongly about whether they've lived in a neighbourhood for a long time and all of a sudden you have the province coming in and superseding local zoning.”

The worry for Laven is the allowances for four-plexes established by the provincial government would be set up by officials in Victoria that don’t have the benefit of going to those local neighbourhoods.

“Hopefully we'll have the opportunity to find out more before legislation is introduced and will be able to impact what happens in Penticton,” he added.

Investment coming from all levels of government towards making housing attainable is encouraging, however.

“When you look in the history of our country and our province, the federal and provincial governments used to invest massive amounts of money in housing, directly building housing, the percentage of the housing sector, that is social housing, has been shrinking since the early 1990s.

“The generation that's coming up now is dealing with the impacts of that, and a lot of discussion at the housing summit, [is that] it's going to take a generation to make up for that lack of investment that's happening,” Laven said.

“You're seeing big announcements, billions of dollars from both the federal and provincial governments to try to address this shortfall. But in the past two decades, there really has not been that investment and we're dealing with that right now.

"The waves hit the shore, I think a bit in communities like Penticton in not having that that investment that was was needed over that time.”

City council has given staff direction to update the Official Community Plan and put calls for participation with the official task force, itching for a diverse group of residents to give them direction.

“We know there's a huge demand for housing, we know we need to build more, but what does that housing look like? Which areas of town do we want to encourage building? What type of housing? So, that's gonna be a really good process that we're going to be launching over the next few months.”