BC Transit plans for new routes and electronic fare technology in the South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: BC Transit/file

New proposed transit extensions and major initiatives such as electronic fare technology are on the horizon for BC Transit in their plans to promote their services while still trying to recover from the pandemic.

Chelsea Mossey, senior manager of government relations for BC Transit, presented an overview of the current status of local systems to the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen Community Services Committee Thursday.

The presentation provided an update on system performance, major initiatives and their proposed expansions to routes in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Ridership has still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels in BC, although it has been steadily increasing each year. Provincial ridership is now a little more than 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Enhancements that are on the way are things such as an electronic fare collection system and the somewhat recent introduction of NextRide, which is an automated vehicle location tracking technology which allows customers to plan their trip in real time.

Mossey explained that “new payment methods will include a mobile app debit card and credit card payments, mobile wallet, and a reloadable smartcard providing riders with the ability to pick the best payment method for their lifestyle and travel habits. It's important to note that cash will continue to be accepted.”

They expect this technology to roll out by fall or early winter of this year.

Mossey also updated the region on possible new transit routes being explored. She explained that there are plans to expand on the local service within Oliver and Osoyoos which would connect to the existing Route 40 as well as local destinations.

Both of these expansion priorities will come back to the board along with costing associated for each. At that time the board will have the option to approve them or defer them to a later fiscal year.

Also on the horizon is a low carbon fleet. They have plans to be fully electric by 2024.

BC Transit is also looking at putting a bus shelter on each side of the road in Gallagher Lake on Route 41.

North of Penticton, they are also planning a “further expansion of route 70: Kelowna to Penticton, introducing service on Saturdays and expanding evening service on this route, and this is tentatively planned for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.”

Expansions remain subject to provincial funding availability.

Some of the directors asked various questions about plans for transit in the area, such as transit routes to the Kelowna airport, which will be taken into consideration when BC Transit comes back next month to go into more depth on the future action plan and proposed extensions.