Survey open for RDOS citizens to help evaluate programs and services

Photo: Castanet

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has launched its 2023 Citizen Survey, looking to evaluate service and program delivery throughout the area.

According to a press release issued Thursday, the survey "focuses on how communities are using regional services and facilities and how satisfied residents and property owners are with those services."



Survey respondents will be asked to provide feedback on communication and public engagement methods.



Click here to take the online survey or visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website.



Paper copies of the survey are available upon request at RDOS Communications, 250-492-0237 or email [email protected].



The survey is open from Thursday, April 6, 2023, to Friday, May 5, 2023.