Penticton vegan food business sues Surrey company over terminated contract

Photo: File Photo

A Penticton business has filed a lawsuit against a BC plant-based company, claiming they breached their sale agreement, were never paid for selling their shares and had their employment terminated without cause.

In the lawsuit filed on April 4, 2022, Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd. owners Stephanos and Brigitte Liapis allege they entered into an agreement in writing Oct. 6, 2021, with Boosh Plant-based Brands Inc. and two of their directors for the purposes of the purchase of shares of the company and the employment of the Liapis.

The Liapis allege that the agreement made was that Boosh Brands would pay them the following:

$100,000.00 immediately upon the closing date of October 6, 2021, less any deposit (the "Initial Payment");

Then $50,000 payment shares (as that term is defined in the SPA) having a value equivalent to the closing price of the common shares on the date the transactions in the SPA were publicly announced;

$100,000.00 six months after the closing date, on April 6, 2022 (the "Second Payment")

$100,000.00 12 months after the closing date, on October 6, 2022 (the "Third Payment").

They also stated Boosh Food, being a subsidiary of Boosh Brands, would hire the Stephans and said employment would continue until terminated in accordance with the SPA, and in any event to continue until the final payment under the SPA was made in full.

They also agreed to hire Brigitte.

Boosh Food allegedly agreed they would produce and distribute the Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd. vegan cheese food product line.

The lawsuit further adds that modifications to the agreement were made on or about April 12, 2022, by one of the directors on behalf of Boosh wherein they agreed to pay an additional $25,000 payment by June, 2022, and the balance of the second payment by the end of July, 2022, and 10,000 additional payment shares in consideration for the late payment.

The lawsuit alleges Boosh Brands failed, or neglected to pay, any amount of the second and third payment.

On Dec.17, 2022, the Liapis issued a demand for payment in full. Boosh responded in January, stating they intended to pay the amounts owing but requested additional time to pay.

"The [Liapis] believed [Boosh] were bargaining in good faith," the lawsuit reads. "Without notice to the [Liapis] on Jan. 18, 2023, [Boosh] terminated the Employment Agreement and refused further communication with respect to the completion of the terms of the Sales and Purchase Agreement."

The suit alleges that by Boosh terminating the sales and employment agreement, the Liapis have suffered, and

continues to suffer, loss and damage.

They are seeking to claim contractual damages in the amount of $175,000, along with general damages for losses resulting from the breach of contract, general and special damages for lost employment income, pre- and post-judgement interest, and other relief.

Nothing has been proven in court at this time.

Boosh did not respond to Castanet's request for comment.