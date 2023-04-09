Summerland museum shares a look back at a Easter celebration 113 years ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back at a local Easter well over a century ago.

The museum said the photo shows a Sunday School class on a hike up Giant's Head on Good Friday, 1910, with a group of girls sit around the base of a tree, while a group of boys sit in the tree, dangling their legs down from the branches.

"The hike was recorded in a diary belonging to Emily Lock (Augusta Emily Lock, nee Augusta Emily Williams). Emily is at the base of the tree, looking away from the camera and wearing a cycling veil. Emily's brother, Russell Williams, is one of the boys in the tree," the museum wrote in their post.

The Williams family slowly moved over from England to Summerland, starting with Russell and his brother, Frank in 1907. Both of them worked at the Summerland Review, which had started in 1907.

In 1909, their sisters Emily took a trip to visit the area before returning back to England in July 1910.

Summerland had made a good impression on Emily, however, as the museum said she emigrated here with her parents in 1911 and worked at the town's first one-room school.

In 1914 she married Ernest Lock.

