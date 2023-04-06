Penticton businesses played host to Tour of Honour

Photo: Contributed

The Tour of Honour rolled into Penticton Wednesday, welcoming members of the Penticton Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Search and Rescue as part of their fundraising tour.

The tour raises money for Honour House, traveling across B.C. and Yukon to raise awareness about the program that sees first responders and armed forces members offered a home away from home and a place for recovery if and when they need it.

The organization offers a recovery complex in New Westminster and a ranch in the Interior.

On Wednesday in Penticton, the Tour of Honour stopped by Inland Truck and Equipment and Link-Belt Excavators in Penticton around lunchtime, where the local businesses were busy feeding a group of 72 first responders from the community.

Inland and Link-Belt have decided to launch "Project Courage" in support of Honour House. Inland will be donating $10,000 to help launch the tour, and our initiative will continue supporting Honour House with $250 from every Link-Belt sale going to Honour House.

