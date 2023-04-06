Summerland launching free transit route on Earth Day for local residents

Casey Richardson

Summerland is hoping to drive up transit bus ridership with the adoption of free fares on its route into Penticton.

District council approved a year-long pilot project on Monday to give locals free rides on Route 30.

The project launches on April 22, which is Earth Day and runs until April 22, 2024.

Mayor Doug Holmes said this initiative has been a strategic priority for council.

“Route 30 is the only route that Summerland pays for totally,” he added. “We established our strategic priorities in January and so staff came back to us with different options of how we might be able to roll that out.”

Established the free route tied into not only helping with affordability for residents to travel but creating an easier commute.

“The reality is in living in Summerland, we're seeing a concentration of essential services regionally more and more into Penticton. So more and more people have to go into Penticton to access essential services, whether that's medical, school, shopping even.”

While it may not be a big expense, Holmes said the district is hoping a little bit of extra money in residents’ pockets is going to help.

“It's essentially saying to the community, that this is a public good. It's like public libraries or schools, that just because everybody doesn't use it, it benefits all of us if we provide it,” he added.

The move is expected to cost the district $20,000 in lost revenue.

Coun. Doug Patan pointed out in Monday’s council meeting that he couldn’t support the motion due to the lack of riders.

“I'm really really struggling with this because the food bank hands out free passes for the bus, there are social programs out there that supply people free bus passes. I'm not sure why we want to go down this road and spend this kind of money for 26 people,” he said, quoting based on the last BC transit numbers for daily riders provided.

There was also concern from Coun. Martin Van Alphen the move would push more people to shop in Penitcton rather than support local businesses.

“Now all of a sudden you get a free trip to Penticton to buy something there and come back. That's where I'm having trouble with it,” he added.

“If this was a two-way street, I'm 100 per cent. If Penticton people could ride to Summerland at no cost, that'd be awesome. I'd be thrilled to death and I could support it.”

Coun. Erin Trainer said that people should be looking at the bigger picture.

“The goal is to get more people riding the bus and to become more comfortable with it. So I think that it's not just about money, it's about the environment and it's about getting cars off the road.”

Ultimately council voted 4-3 to go ahead with a year-long pilot, with Coun. Adrienne Betts, Patan and Van Alphen opposed.

Holmes told Castanet on Wednesday that council is hoping that this project will make transit more attractive to people, hopefully resulting in getting more people riding and leaving their cars at home.

“I think we're the first community in BC to trial a free fare like this, but it's being done elsewhere in Europe, the United States, and Australia. I think Halifax and Calgary have free routes on specific routes as well,” he said.

“What they found elsewhere is that it has driven up ridership on transit, not necessarily because people can't afford the bus fare, they can, but nobody carries around bus tickets. Nobody carries around exact change [or] messing around with coins. Nobody wants to do that.”

Details are being finalized by district staff before the launch, but council voted through that Summerland riders will likely just need to show identification, such as a driver’s license or BC Services card, that shows they are residents when they board the bus to ride for free.