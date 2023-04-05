Open burning season in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen coming to a close

Photo: File photo of pile burn

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is reminding residents that open burning of permitted materials closes at midnight next weekend.

As of midnight, April 15, open burning in Anarchist, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook will be forbidden until Oct. 15.

Properties located in the RDOS outside of those areas should check with local authorities or the provincial government.

Burn permits can be accessed through the RDOS website in the remaining days before the burn period closes.

"Please note, depending on conditions, burning season may end earlier at the discretion of the local fire chiefs," reads a news release from the RDOS.



Campfires are permitted after April 15, defined as a fire that burns wood in one pile not exceeding 0.5 metres in height and 0.5 metres in width, and specifically for heating or warmth, cooking, or Indigenous ceremonial purpose.

"Campfires may be restricted by the fire chief at any time, and the fire fistrict will abide by a provincial fire ban in the vicinity of the fire district."



For more information, visit the RDOS website online here.