Penticton figure skating club presenting Alice-inspired family-friendly trip down the rabbit hole

Photo: The Glengarry Figure Skating Club

Penticton's Glengarry Figure Skating Club is back with its annual skating show, this year inspired by Alice in Wonderland's journey down the rabbit hole.

The family-friendly show features skaters of all ages at different levels of their skating journeys, from little ones just learning to up-and-coming accomplished figure skaters.

Rehearsals are already underway with what Tania Vassilakaki with the club describes as "a great show with fabulous costumes and props."

"This is our first big show since COVID-19 so we would love to fill the seats of the [South Okanagan Events Centre]," Vassilakaki explained in an email to Castanet.

"Over 800 [people] attended last time and we would love to double or triple it. The kids are very excited to be in front of a live audience again and are working very hard to get ready."

All of the music and choreography is picked and planned by Glengarry coaches, and the event is run by parent volunteers.

The show hits the ice April 20 at 6 pm., at $15 a ticket and kids under 12 can attend for free.

.Tickets are available online or at Dragons Den on Front street, or at the door.