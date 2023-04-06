Penticton Nissan announces goal of raising $15,000 for Starfish Pack program addressing local childhood hunger

Photo: Penticton NIssan Penticton Nissan pledging $100 from every car sold in April and May to local program addressing childhood hunger

Penticton Nissan is working towards a sales goal that they hope will result in a $15,000 donation to a local charity that makes sure hungry local schoolchildren have enough to eat.

The car dealership announced this week that they will donate $100 to the Starfish Pack program for every car sold in the months of April and May, with a goal of 150 vehicles sold.

Starfish Pack provides backpacks filled with food to kids in the community who may be experiencing food insecurity to ensure they have food over weekends during the school year.

"We're proud to partner with Starfish Pack and do our part in fighting childhood hunger in our community," said Scott Barber, general manager of Penticton Nissan.

"We believe that every child deserves access to nutritious food, and we're committed to supporting this important cause."

The Starfish Pack program was created in response to a teacher's cry for help in Abbotsford, BC. Many students across the province rely on school breakfast and lunch programs during the week, then go hungry on weekends.

The Starfish Pack program exists in more than 24 cities across BC. Well-fed children demonstrably display better reading skills, math skills, and ability to focus in class.

"We're thrilled to have the support of Penticton Nissan in our mission to end childhood hunger," said Tracy Van Raes of the local Starfish Pack.

"Their generous donation will help us provide food to even more students in need, and we're grateful for their partnership."

For more information about the Starfish Pack program, visit www.starfishpack.com.