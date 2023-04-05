Acclaimed Indigenous hoop dancer Dallas Arcand coming to Penticton Peach Festival

Photo: Dallas Arcand

One of Canada's top Indigenous performers will share his talents at the Penticton Peach Festival.



Three-time World Hoop Dancing champion Dallas Arcand will perform two shows presented by Greyback Construction on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Okanagan Lake Park as part of the free five-day festival.



Arcand previously performed at Peach Festival in 2011. Since then he has performed internationally including in Mexico and China, and multiple times at the Calgary Stampede.



"We're really excited to have Dallas coming back for the first time in more than a decade," said Peach Festival president Shawna Guitard.

"His dancing is incredible."

Outside of hoop dancing Dallas has accolades and accomplishments under hist belt such as awards as an Indigenous flute player; keynote speaking; and anti-bullying advocating.

He has also released a documentary film called Hoop Life which showcases and shares his story and the history and art of hoop dancing.



Peach Fest runs Aug. 9-13. For more, go to peachfest.com.