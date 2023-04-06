Would-be Penticton buskers can now apply for permits

Photo: City of Penticton

Buskers are now welcome to apply to the City of Penticton for permits to showcase their talent on city streets in the 2023 season.

The program runs from May 15 to Oct. 15, with performances allowed during the hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city defines acceptable busking activities as:

Playing an instrument or multiple instruments

Performing a song, dance routine, mime act, clowning, juggling, puppetry, comedy or magic

Living statue act

Performing a circle show

There are designated areas in the city known as "busk stops" throughout downtown:

Lakeshore Dr. at Power St.

Lakeshore Dr. at Winnipeg St.

Main St. at Lakeshore Dr.

Nanaimo Ave. at Main St.

300 Block Main St.

Anyone interested in learning more or applying can find out more here.