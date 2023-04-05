Hikers catch interesting wind phenomenon on camera at Summerland's Giant's Head Mountain

Contributed

A couple hiking down from Giant's Head Mountain in Summerland on Sunday came across a curious wind event.

Dwain Connolley said originally they saw a tumbleweed flying in the air when they come down in the afternoon, which all of sudden changed directions, and then the swirling wind showed up.

He added that he thinks he's spotted the same type of wind event in Alberta years ago.

"Kinda made up for the long tiring hike up the hill," he said.

