Penticton's 'Point Intersection' roundabout and improvement project given go ahead by council, despite $3M price hike

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton council has voted to move forward with traffic calming improvements at a key intersection, despite an unexpected $3M jump in price.

The project, dubbed the "Point Intersection" plan, would see a roundabout on South Main Street at Galt Avenue and Pineview Road, in order to organize the traffic in the notoriously confusing and busy area, among other infrastructure upgrades nearby including a portion of the lake-to-lake bike lane.

The project's origin stretches back to 2005 with the city's Master Transportation Plan, and in subsequent years, the problem of that unique road configuration has been frequently discussed.

A roundabout was decided upon after a cost-analysis comparing it to signalization came out relatively the same.

Since then, the city has made land acquisitions, like the Shielings Motel, to facilitate the construction.

Cost estimates have ballooned, with the expected price for the whole project now $3.16 million over what was originally approved by the previous council and carried forward into 2023.

Photo: City of Penticton

At Monday's meeting, city staff fielded questions from council about the project.

"The question that I'm struggling with is, is it worth all these millions of dollars?" asked Coun. Amelia Boultbee, wondering whether the problem is truly immediate, given the report uses 2038 as a "design horizon" for potential growth in the area.

"The forecast is telling us that in three years traffic is going to be much much worse right now. It is just an inconvenience. It's not actually an unsafe place. I went and drove there several times and drove around and asked myself Is this a public safety issue?"

Some on council noted upcoming densification projects like a major proposed 700-home Wiltse development, which while years away, will put increased pressure on local infrastructure.

"It's the age old question of do you build infrastructure to facilitate future growth or do you wait for the growth to happen and then try and catch up with the infrastructure?" Mayor Julius Bloomfield said.

"This is the reason we have reserve funds there to improve infrastructure, in anticipation of well planned out and thought out developments."

Ultimately, the motion to move forward with the project passed, with Couns. Boultbee and Miller opposed.