Penticton school district announces successful provincial funding application for 320 new childcare spaces at local schools

Photo: Google Street View Wiltse Elementary School in Penticton is one of four School District 67 schools that will see 80 new child care spaces each.

School District No. 67 Okanagan-Skaha has received welcome news that the province has committed to funding new 320 new childcare spaces collectively at Wiltse Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Uplands Elementary and Giants Head Elementary.

The funds come after a successful application from the district through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

“This is great news for families in Penticton and Summerland. Affordable and accessible childcare is important, and the addition of childcare on school grounds will make life easier for busy parents,” notes Chair James Palanio in a press release issued Wednesday.

"By working with school districts like SD67 Okanagan Skaha, we're funding the creation of school-aged child care where it's needed most and where it gives families peace of mind knowing their kids are in one place for the day," adds Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care.

"We're building a future where affordable, accessible, quality, inclusive child care is a core service that families can rely on, which includes partnering with school districts on single dropoff and pickup locations."

The district is partnering with a number of non-profit childcare providers, including One Sky Community Resources at Wiltse Elementary and Parkway Elementary, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC at Uplands Elementary, and BGC Okanagan at Giant’s Head Elementary.

Construction on the childcare facilities is anticipated to start in the spring of 2024, with 80 new childcare spaces at each facility.