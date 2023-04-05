No injuries in small wildfire near airport in Penticton Tuesday

Photo: Mike Biden

The Penticton Fire Department has confirmed there were no injuries in a controlled burn that got out of hand Tuesday afternoon on Penticton Indian Band near the airport.

A mutual aid response with the PIB, Penticton Fire and BC Wildfire Service tackled the blaze, which was threatening the BCWS base and the storage facility north of the forestry base.

They worked to contain the fire and protect structures on the west side of airport road. At its largest, the approximate size was four hectares.

"Due to hydrant location we had to close down Airport Road until we gained control of the fire," said Rob Trupp, assistant chief with the PFD.

There were no injuries, and the incident was eventually left in the hands of the PIB dire department.